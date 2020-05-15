Brokerages Expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) will report $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.85 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $11.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $12.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on GT. BidaskClub raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

NASDAQ GT opened at $6.43 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $1,778,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 497,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 112,814 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

