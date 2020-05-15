Brokerages Expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Analysts expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to post $2.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $11.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $15.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

HFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 652.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.76. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

