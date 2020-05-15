Brokerages Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to Post $0.73 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Incyte posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INCY. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,604,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,107. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Incyte by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,620.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 20,908.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.94. Incyte has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $104.81.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

