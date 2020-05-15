Brokerages Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.82 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) will post sales of $31.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.00 million and the lowest is $700,000.00. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $76.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $143.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $166.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $315.22 million, with estimates ranging from $218.16 million to $383.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

LIND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,431 shares in the company, valued at $543,565.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Ein acquired 50,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,729.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,568,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 707,930 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at $6,561,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1,318.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 330,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 307,216 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 229,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 377,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 165,395 shares during the last quarter. 57.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.86 million, a PE ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 2.25. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

