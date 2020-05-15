Brokerages Expect Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.12. Malibu Boats posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on MBUU. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU opened at $38.03 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $52.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $809.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.02.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

