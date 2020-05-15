Brokerages Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to Announce $2.95 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.57 and the lowest is $1.13. Vail Resorts reported earnings of $7.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Cfra dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,498 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,135,000 after acquiring an additional 28,743 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,463,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after buying an additional 107,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.79.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

