Brokerages Set $18.75 Target Price for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.43 (Buy) from the seven brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Howmet Aerospace’s rating score has declined by 38.9% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $18.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Howmet Aerospace an industry rank of 170 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $24,156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $13,879,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $10,740,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $8,119,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $4,054,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HWM traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. 77,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,622. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

