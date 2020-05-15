Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mimecast Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mimecast in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mimecast’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MIME. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Mimecast from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Mimecast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 31,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,323. Mimecast has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $54.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -336.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,739,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 895,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,624,000 after acquiring an additional 194,817 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $372,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $1,719,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,591,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,182,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,806 shares of company stock worth $4,050,852. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

