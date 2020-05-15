Brokers Issue Forecasts for OMV AG’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of OMV in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

OMVJF has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OMV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of OMV stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.48. 6,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. OMV has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $59.75.

About OMV

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia- Pacific.

