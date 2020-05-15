Brokers Issue Forecasts for Revolve Group’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.52 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

RVLV stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 48,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 445.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas acquired 123,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $262,203.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

