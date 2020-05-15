Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rockwell Medical Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Rockwell Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

RMTI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. 20,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $139.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $15.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 55.67% and a negative return on equity of 145.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

