Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMO. TD Securities lowered Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 42.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

