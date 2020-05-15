Brokers Offer Predictions for Bird Construction Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) – Raymond James reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$420.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$414.60 million.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of TSE:BDT traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.45. 26,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$3.96 and a twelve month high of C$7.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 177.27%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

