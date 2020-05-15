Brokers Set Expectations for Brigham Minerals Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brigham Minerals in a report released on Thursday, May 14th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

MNRL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. 4,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

In related news, Director John R. Sult purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harold D. Carter purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,375 shares of company stock valued at $246,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 624.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

