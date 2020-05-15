Brokers Set Expectations for CENTRIC HEALTH Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CHH)

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of CENTRIC HEALTH in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for CENTRIC HEALTH’s FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of CENTRIC HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

TSE:CHH traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.23. 68,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,968. CENTRIC HEALTH has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.31. The company has a market cap of $79.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16.

CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.15 million.

About CENTRIC HEALTH

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

