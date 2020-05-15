Brokers Set Expectations for Dynatrace’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dynatrace in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

DT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,815. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $37.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 29,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $603,189.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,670,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,506,703.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 136,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $4,583,601.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 855,807 shares of company stock worth $26,350,408 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

