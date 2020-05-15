Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Stake Reduced by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,854,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,117 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 5.4% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned 0.12% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $82,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 7,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 36,806 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.