Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $35.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.02.

BAM stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 453,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,622. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $2,213,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $3,011,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 129,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,722 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

