Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $44.00 Price Target at CIBC

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperformer” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BAM. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,622. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 82,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,352,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,948,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $2,213,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $3,011,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

