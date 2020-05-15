Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $42.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,368. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.14%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

