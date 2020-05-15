Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.29.

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.91. 116,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,247. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.