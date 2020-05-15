BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BT Group earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected BT Group’s analysis:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGOF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.30. 43,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,759. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BTGOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

