BT Group’s (BTGOF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BTGOF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC lowered BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGOF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 110,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,906. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of BT Group in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

