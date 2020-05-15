BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

NYSE DIS opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average of $127.79. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

