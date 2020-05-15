Buckingham Asset Management LLC Acquires 111,859 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,859 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Buckingham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $22,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,461. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

