Buckingham Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,711 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 93,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Walmart by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,605 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $125.94. 10,572,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,293,205. The company has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.73.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra cut their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

