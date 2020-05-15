Buckingham Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,024 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truefg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $181.57. The stock had a trading volume of 853,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,192. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

