Buckingham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 41,149 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Comcast by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,189 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 53,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. 31,569,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,763,313. The company has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

