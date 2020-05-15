Buckingham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 157.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 40,401,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,897,828. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

