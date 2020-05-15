Buckingham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1,274.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,040 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wellington LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wellington LLC now owns 879,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after acquiring an additional 93,163 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,960,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.74. 12,444,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

