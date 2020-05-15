Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys 10,453 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 112.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

UNP traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.24. 5,127,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,706. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

