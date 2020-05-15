Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys 1,245 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,194.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,811 shares of company stock worth $78,759,954. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $840.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $968.00 price objective (up from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $560.35.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $799.17. 10,496,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,867,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -897.94 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $666.02 and a 200-day moving average of $545.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

