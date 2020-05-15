Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys 153,741 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 292.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,741 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 0.9% of Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.26. 31,569,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

