Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys 2,073 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 88,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $287.16. 7,136,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,098,031. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

