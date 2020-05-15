Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys 7,503 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Buckingham Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $14,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $92.76. 943,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,604. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average of $120.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

