Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,341,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 181,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,236,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.62. 7,020,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,870,637. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

