Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 154.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after buying an additional 6,455,033 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $502,461,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,834,000 after buying an additional 1,819,964 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,818,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,385,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874,591. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

