Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $147.49. 1,578,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,246. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.71 and a 200 day moving average of $164.22.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.