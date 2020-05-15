Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 167.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,641 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 32,335 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after purchasing an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.16. 9,486,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,710,624. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

