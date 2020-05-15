Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $240.20. 3,111,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.68 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.71 and a 200 day moving average of $224.22.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

