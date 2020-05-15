Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $39.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.8% of Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 623,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,359,000 after purchasing an additional 277,552 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 64,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,845,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693,259. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

