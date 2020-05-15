Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 110.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Buckingham Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of VSS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.06. 305,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,352. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average is $99.55.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

