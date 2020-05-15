Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $9.60 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Buckingham Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,812,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Finally, TCF National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $279,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.14. The stock had a trading volume of 406,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,323. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $188.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

