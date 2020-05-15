Buckingham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.12. The company had a trading volume of 40,199,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,461,219. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.55 and a 200-day moving average of $147.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.