Buckingham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 392,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,628. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.