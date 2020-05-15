Buckingham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.62. The stock had a trading volume of 384,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,198. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.37. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $156.45.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

