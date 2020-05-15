Buckingham Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,215 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 971.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,164,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,864 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,077,000 after buying an additional 845,674 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $112,071,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,029,000 after acquiring an additional 741,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.99. 1,818,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,288. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

