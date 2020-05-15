Buckingham Asset Management LLC Purchases 156,322 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 5,355.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,241 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,322 shares during the period. City comprises about 1.0% of Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Buckingham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of City worth $10,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in City by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in City by 16,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHCO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.83. 93,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,019. City Holding has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.62.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.20). City had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $73.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered City from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on City from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

In related news, Director Robert D. Fisher purchased 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,535.68. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

