Buckingham Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,278 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 289.6% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 150.7% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 85.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 35.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.69. 10,111,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,169. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

