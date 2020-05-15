Buckingham Asset Management LLC Purchases 354,559 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 188.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Buckingham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $48,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.30. The company had a trading volume of 940,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,446. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

